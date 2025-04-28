NBA Reveals Missed Call in Knicks vs. Pistons Ending
The New York Knicks may have officially gotten away with one.
The Last Two-Minute Report stemming from Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal set between the Knicks and Detroit Pistons bore only bad news for New York: after review, the Association confirmed that last two minutes of the 94-93 New York win was called perfectly save for the last play, which saw Josh Hart defend Tim Hardaway Jr.'s attempt at tying the game shortly before time expired.
Concurring with official David Guthrie's comments in the postgame pool report from Coty Davis of Detroit News, the L2M Report released on Monday determined that Hart should've been called for a foul that would've given Hardaway Jr. three opportunities to tie and win the game at the foul line.
"Hart makes body contact to Hardaway Jr. during his shooting motion that is more than marginal," the report reads.
Hart admitted that he made contact with Hardaway Jr. in the aftermath, and said he would until the release of the L2M Report before questioning its legality. The lack of call allowed the Knicks to not only escape from Detroit with a win but they also lead the best-of-seven series by a 3-1 tally.
While many felt that officials missed calls on both sides in a physical game, the report held no salvation for the Knicks in the last stanzas: of note, the report that Tobias Harris was innocent of an offensive/loose ball foul against Hart shortly before Hardaway's memorable miss. The two had gotten tangled up in a scrum for the rebound after Cade Cunningham missed a mid-range double that would've given Detroit the lead back.
L2M Reports have loomed large in the Knicks-Pistons series: Hart was previously the subject of a missed call in Game 2, as the subsequent report ruled that he should've gotten a chance to take the lead after laying down a late game-tying dunk. Officials also ruled in the Knicks' favor in Game 3 when Jalen Brunson was widely accused of what would've been a crucial backcourt violation.
