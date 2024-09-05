All Knicks

Nets, Knicks Should Make Another Trade

The New York Knicks could target Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe in a trade.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 6, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets point center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) grabs a rebound against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets point center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) grabs a rebound against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks still have a center problem and it may not be resolved right away.

The Knicks may have to wait until the trade deadline to make some noise and shake things up, and they could look to do so with their cross-town rival Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks and Nets made a trade for the first time in over 40 years back in June when Mikal Bridges went from Brooklyn to Manhattan, but New York could inquire about backup center Day'Ron Sharpe.

Sharpe, 22, averaged 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season in 61 appearances with the Nets. He is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason after his fourth year in the league.

Sharpe is a young center who can still use some development but has the potential to be a standout in the league someday.

He fits well on a rebuilding Nets squad, but given the fact that they just signed starter Nic Claxton to a four-year extension, it seems unlikely that they would want to bring Sharpe back for the 2025-26 campaign.

If the Knicks are still unhappy about their center rotation, adding Sharpe could be beneficial. He won't have to play a ton of minutes, but he could give minutes at the five and relieve Mitchell Robinson, who hasn't had the cleanest bill of health in recent years.

The Knicks don't have many assets to trade, but Sharpe shouldn't cost too much given the fact that he's a backup with an expiring contract. The Knicks might be able to nab him for a future second-round pick or two and maybe a veteran to match salaries if they wish.

Sharpe represents a low-risk, high-reward option that could benefit from a change of scenery and a new coaching staff that could elevate his game before he hits the open market next summer.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News