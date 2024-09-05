Nets, Knicks Should Make Another Trade
The New York Knicks still have a center problem and it may not be resolved right away.
The Knicks may have to wait until the trade deadline to make some noise and shake things up, and they could look to do so with their cross-town rival Brooklyn Nets.
The Knicks and Nets made a trade for the first time in over 40 years back in June when Mikal Bridges went from Brooklyn to Manhattan, but New York could inquire about backup center Day'Ron Sharpe.
Sharpe, 22, averaged 6.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season in 61 appearances with the Nets. He is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason after his fourth year in the league.
Sharpe is a young center who can still use some development but has the potential to be a standout in the league someday.
He fits well on a rebuilding Nets squad, but given the fact that they just signed starter Nic Claxton to a four-year extension, it seems unlikely that they would want to bring Sharpe back for the 2025-26 campaign.
If the Knicks are still unhappy about their center rotation, adding Sharpe could be beneficial. He won't have to play a ton of minutes, but he could give minutes at the five and relieve Mitchell Robinson, who hasn't had the cleanest bill of health in recent years.
The Knicks don't have many assets to trade, but Sharpe shouldn't cost too much given the fact that he's a backup with an expiring contract. The Knicks might be able to nab him for a future second-round pick or two and maybe a veteran to match salaries if they wish.
Sharpe represents a low-risk, high-reward option that could benefit from a change of scenery and a new coaching staff that could elevate his game before he hits the open market next summer.
