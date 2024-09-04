All Knicks

Knicks Wings Due for Adjustment

The New York Knicks will have to pivot when it comes to Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

Apr 12, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) talks with guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have built around Jalen Brunson with his college teammates in Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo.

The Knicks doubled down on the Villanova connection this offseason by trading for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets, but we already know that Hart and DiVincenzo are strong fits for New York based on what they have already shown.

Hart and DiVincenzo played extensive minutes during last year's postseason run, playing north of 35 minutes per game throughout the playoffs. In some games, Hart would play the entire time without any rest from coach Tom Thibodeau. However, the addition of Bridges and the return of OG Anunoby could put Hart and DiVincenzo back on the sidelines.

"It’s clear they both are tone-setters and had a hand in establishing the Knicks’ identity as a physical and hard-nosed team last season," SNY contributor Rafael Canton writes. "But with Anunoby and Bridges set to man both wing positions in the starting lineup, there will be significantly less minutes available on the perimeter compared to last year. That should be an adjustment for two players who had such a pivotal role last year."

While it may not be the role that they had in the playoffs, Hart and DiVincenzo should relish in coming off of the bench.

Hart has started approximately 46 percent of the games that he's played in throughout his seven years in the NBA, so it shouldn't be a huge reset for him.

As for DiVincenzo, he started 63 games for the Knicks last season, but he also has about 47 percent of his appearances in the league coming off the bench.

Hart and DiVincenzo may have a slight learning curve, but they should be capable of filling out any role in the Knicks rotation for the upcoming season.

