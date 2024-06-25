Knicks 2024 in Review: Bojan Bogdanovic
The Boston Celtics’ victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals officially completed the 2023-24 season, tipping off what’s sure to be a fateful offseason.
That particularly applies to the New York Knicks, who are fresh off their most successful season in over a decade. Despite falling to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Knicks are no doubt in their most legitimately hopeful era in quite some time… making this offseason even more crucial from a metropolitan perspective.
In recognition of the road ahead, All Knicks takes a look at the current Knicks roster player-by-player. The list continues with BOJAN BOGDANOVIC…
Player: Bojan Bogdanovic
Finished Season: 10th (1st with Knicks)
Key Stats (With Knicks): 10.9 points, 2.0 assists
2023-24 In Review
After the Utah Jazz blew up the Donovan Mitchell core, Bogdanovic seemed destined to fulfill the trope of silver lining with the woebegone Detroit Pistons in 2022-23. That led to a career-best 21.6 points at age 33 but, in true modern Motor City fashion, his season ended early due to a calf injury.
That somewhat mercifully spared him from the carnage that was the Pistons' early but he got in enough of a groove to earn a move to the Knicks at the trade deadline. While he got off to a decent start (14.7 points, 3.1 rebounds over his first nine appearances), Bogdanovic never really seemed to find a lasting spot in the metropolitan rotation, perhaps somewhat jaded by his de facto demotion out of a starting lineup.
Bogdanovic averaged just over 16 minutes a game over the last 20 regular season showings, which would've been the briefest output of his career in a full season. He got off to a strong start in the postseason but soon fell victim to the injury bug that invaded the Knicks' locker room, as its bite on the foot removed Bogdanovic from the playoffs after just four appearances.
Highlight of the Year
Say what you will about Bogdanovic's Knicks tenure, however it long it lasts, but he certainly showed up in key matchups against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bogdanovic scored 13 points and hauled in seven rebounds en route to a sterling plus-27 performance off the bench in Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals, but he literally earned a perfect night when the division rivals did battle at Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 22: in the Knicks' first game back from the All-Star break, Bogdanovic hit a perfect 6-of-6 from three point range as New York rolled to one-sided road triumph.
They Said It
"I think that all European players dream to play to play in The Garden once. So being able to be part of the Knicks, it’s, it’s really, really special, special for me."-Bogdanovic on the allure of playing with the Knicks (Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News)
“Bojan has been around, understands the game, plays it at a high level. I think he can fit in in the same way that OG did ... Bojan can play multiple positions, so I think that that’s a big plus (because he) can play with the starters, can play with the second unit."-head coach Tom Thibodeau on Bogdanovic's fit upon his arrival (Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News)
What’s Next
Fresh off several surgeries, inconsistency brought about by aging, and new questions about his role in the Knicks rotation, Bogdanovic's $19 million salary for the 2024-25 season feels like an albatross. Nonetheless, recent reports (i.e. one from Ian Begley of SNY) hint that the Knicks wouldn't have an issue picking up his deal, indicating a show of faith in the forward who turned 35 in April.
Of course, the pickup could also mean the Knicks have a valuable salary-matching chip in any trade negotiations (i.e. Paul George, perhaps?) but Bogdanovic might have just enough left in the tank to justify continued NBA endeavors: prior to his move east, Bogdanovic averaged over 20 points at a success rate of just under 47 percent. That's trade garnish that another, non-Detroit, rebuilder would love to add if they're seeking to carry some semblance of basketball competency amidst a rebuild.
