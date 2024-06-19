Knicks Title Odds Revealed
Another season has come and gone with the New York Knicks falling short of winning an NBA title.
In the 2024-25 season, the Knicks will try to win their first championship in 52 years, and they have better odds than most to do it.
DraftKings released betting odds shortly after the end of the NBA Finals and gave the Knicks +1600 odds to win next year's championship.
The teams with better odds than the Knicks are the Philadelphia 76ers (+1400), Dallas Mavericks (+1000), Milwaukee Bucks (+950), Minnesota Timberwolves (+900), Oklahoma City Thunder (+850), Denver Nuggets (+800) and the defending champion Boston Celtics (+290).
Odds will fluctuate throughout the offseason depending on what the Knicks and the rest of their competitors do in the draft and free agency.
The Knicks are one of the headliners for this year's free agency class with two of the biggest players testing the open waters in OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein. If the Knicks were able to sign both of them to long-term deals, there would be an argument for New York to have better odds than it currently does.
However, it will be a challenge to keep them as both Anunoby and Hartenstein want to hear other teams out. Anunoby is reportedly unhappy with the offer that the Knicks currently have on the table while Hartenstein could (and probably will) receive deals that New York is unable to match.
If the Knicks strike out on one or both of their top free agents, they could look towards the trade market to make a big move. Perhaps a trade for Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George or Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell could move the needle in the Knicks' favor towards getting a little bit further in the playoffs next season. The Knicks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals for the second season in a row at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
If the Knicks are unable to find a star or keep their own free agents, they will still be among the league's best, but their expectations would likely drop and the odds will get a little bit longer to win a title.
