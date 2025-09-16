Knicks Add Two More To Training Camp Roster
Paint will be part of the New York Knicks' upcoming camp activities, but don't expected any arts and crafts.
Per respective reports from James Edwards III of The Athletic and Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks will bring in Mohamed Diawara and Alex Len to their preseason prep, with the former signing an Exhibit 10 deal. Such contracts offer a bonus if a player spends a certain amount of time with the club's G League affiliate.
Diawara will get a chance to compete for a spot on the Knicks' roster after arriving as the 51st pick of the most recent NBA Draft after management made a deal to swap choices with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The French-born freshman previously partook in the Knicks' Summer League activities in Las Vegas, averaging 7.0 points and 5.2 rebounds in a quartet of appearances. The French-born Diawara should feel right at home on the Knicks' roster, which also features fellow Frenchmen like veteran free agent newcomer Guerschon Yabusele (formerly of the Philadelphia 76ers) and Pacome Dadiet, last season's first-round choice or Manhattan's finest.
Len, on the other hand, was the fifth overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft and has been a bit of a nomad since his original employers went in another direction. He spent the final parts of last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, playing 10 games in gold after four seasons in Sacramento. In a connection that could've helped partly explained Manhattan's attraction, as Len previously played under newly-crowned Knicks boss Mike Brown.
Thus continues the Knicks' late summer splurge, one that will see a plethora of veterans compete for what currently stands as one veteran's roster spot. A trade could be made in the name of keeping multiple names from the haul on the roster, a group that includes accomplished talents like Malcolm Brogdon, Garrison Mathews, Landry Shamet and more.
While this offseason has mostly been focused on backcourt reinforcements, the Knicks have done their due diligence on the remaining big men, likely looking some form of insurance behind starting center Karl-Anthony Towns with Mitchell Robinson dealing with injuries over recent seasons and active free agent Precious Achiuwa unlikely to return.
