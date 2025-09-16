Knicks Sign Five Players to Camp Deals
Things are getting campy in Manhattan, as the New York Knicks continue to fill out the roster.
The Knicks announced five additions as they prep for work in Tarrytown, signing Tosan Evbuomwan, Garrison Mathews, Dink Pate and Bryson Warren to Exhibit 10 deals. The team also confirmed the signing of previous Sixth Man of the Year winner Malcolm Brogdon, who inked an Exhibit 9.
Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year, league-minimum deals that offer a slight bonus if the players, if not invited to the NBA club, spends time with the G League affiliate. An Exhibit 9 carries additional protection for a non-guaranteed contract, which is perhaps not a surprise considering Brogdon's recent injury issues.
The Knicks' club in Westchester previously acquired the returning player rights of both Pate and Warren while signing Evbuomwan after he spent last year in the Nets' system.
The most familiar name to Knicks fans will likely be Pate, the teenage sensation that previously spent the summer with the Knicks' club in Vegas Summer League play. One of the young faces of the Reebok basketball program handpicked by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, the 19-year-old Pate put up 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, as well as a 50 percent success rate from three-point range. He ended Vegas play on a high note, earning a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double against Washington's prospects.
Westchester acquired Warren's rights from Miami's affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, last week after he averaged 13.9 points and 4.6 assists during regular season G League play. With Sioux Falls, he faced off against the Knicks' minor league squad in the Showcase Cup finale, an in-season tournament that saw Westchester prevail for the second consecutive season. In a January visit to Westchester County Center, Warren put up a 40-point, 10-rebound, 9-assist tally.
Previously the Ivy League Player of the Year on the men's level with Princeton, Evbuomwan played 28 games with the NBA Nets this season, averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting over 42 percent from the field. Evbuomwan also has Association work with the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons after going undrafted out of the Ivy in 2023.
Like fellow recent signee Matt Ryan, Mathews may be worth watching due to his deep ball ability. He placed fourth among qualified shooters in three-point success rate with Atlanta in 2023-24 and is sinking 1.5 a game in his well-traveled career that began in Washington in 2019.
Despite the current lack of roster spots, the Knicks continue to build a roster for both camp and G League. SNY's Ian Begley theorized that New York's camp roster could carry as many as 21 names as it prepares to open the preseason in Abu Dhabi next month.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!