Knicks Tear Timberwolves in Towns' Return
Minnesota Timberwolves fans warmly welcomed back former franchise face Karl-Anthony Towns when he and the New York Knicks visited on Thursday night. The cheers quickly ceased after tip-off, signaling the start of a sterling evening for the metropolitan visitors.
The Knicks made another case to claim victory in the famous Towns deal negotiated late last offseason, as they mauled Minnesota by a 133-104 final at Target Center in the first showdown since the four-time All-Star set foot in Manhattan in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle.
Towns put up another Minneapolis masterpiece, one that brought dread to Target Center visitors rather than the joy of the last nine seasons. In his 25th showing as a Knicks, Towns needed less than a half to record yet another double-double, ending the game with 32 points (on 10-of-12 shooting) and 20 rebounds.
It was only appropriate that Towns, at or near the top of almost ever major statistical category in Timberwolves franchise history, would make more history in Minnesota: he became the first Knick to have at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in one game since Enes Kanter Freedom on Christmas Day in 2017 and the first New Yorker to tally 20 rebounds in consecutive games since Tyson Chandler in 2013.
The Knicks wrap up a three-game road trip over the weekend when they face the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!