Knicks Aiming for Faster Offense Under Mike Brown
The New York Knicks are hoping to play faster on the offensive side of the ball this season after being one of the slowest teams in the league a year ago.
With Tom Thibodeau no longer leading the Knicks, new head coach Mike Brown is hoping to enable a system that will force New York to fly up and down the court. The Athletic insider Fred Katz questions how the Knicks will be able to get this done.
"Brown has discussed wanting to play faster, a pledge all 30 teams declare heading into the preseason," Katz wrote. "However, Brown has implemented a similar philosophy before, and he achieved success with it when he led the Sacramento Kings, which did not possess the same level of offensive talent as the Knicks."
"Does Brunson spend more time without the basketball? Does Towns take more 3-pointers? Does the team, in general, prioritize the 3s more? Is the group as tough-minded without Thibodeau’s patented verve? Does it run better or worse with a longer rotation? Brown will play nine or 10 guys, compared to Thibodeau’s stingier approach."
"How do their defensive principles change? Do they use Towns differently on that end? Do they blitz with him, as the Minnesota Timberwolves tried at times? Do they ever attempt a zone when he and Brunson, two offense-slanted players, share the court?"
The whole league is looking to adopt a faster pace after the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, the participants in the NBA Finals, had two of the seven fastest offenses in the 2024-25 campaign. The Knicks ranked 26th in that category, so it will be a challenge for them to make that leap towards the top half of the league.
The Knicks don't need to have the fastest offense in the NBA, but they need more of a sense of urgency. The Knicks are hoping to make that jump from bridesmaid to bride and in order to do that, a change needs to be made.
Brown explained how the Knicks can become a faster offense.
“In my opinion, you just have to be mentally tough," Brown said via Newsday reporter Steve Popper.
"Because anybody can run fast in this league in my opinion because these are the best athletes in the world. Now, there might be some guys that are faster than others. But if you have the mental toughness to consistently do it 10 out of 10 times you’ll be a guy who is faster three out of 10 times. And I love the toughness of our guys mentally, so to see that come to light is a fun thing to watch. We’re still learning, though. It’s hard. It’s not as easy as what a lot of people say. But all our guys I think will get there.”
The easiest switch the Knicks can make comes with the pace of the offense, if they can execute it.
