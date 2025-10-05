Knicks New Guard Can Do It All
Coming over to the New York Knicks after six seasons with the Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson is confident in his ability to play in any key.
Clarkson is one of the most notable new names on the Knicks' roster, a sought-after talent for his ability to change games from the second unit. Primarily regarded for his scoring and shooting, Clarkson believes he's well-suited for any role the Knicks ask of him.
“I’ll be able to fit anywhere. Put me anywhere in the world and I’ll be good,” Clarkson vowed in a conversation with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I think that’s just me. No matter where you put me, I’ll accept it for what it is. I enjoy the experience.”
Clarkson is one of several depth stars that took on a smaller salary to join what the Knicks have built. To date, it has placed them within two wins of a conference title and Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, Malcolm Brogdon, and maybe more will be called upon to push Manhattan to that final desired form, especially after the second unit finished dead last in bench scoring amidst the run to the conference final.
Throughout his career, which has seen him become one of the more reliable depth stars in the Association, Clarkson has never been hesitate to fire away, trying over 13 a game over his first 11 years. His shooting, in fact, made him somewhat viral among Knicks fans last season, as local broadcaster Mike Breen was appalled by Clarkson's reckless abandon from the field when he was 8-of-20 in Utah's 119-103 defeat at Madison Square Garden last January.
But another Mike, newly-crowned head coach Mike Brown, is enthused by the other tallies leaving his hands, namely the assists. Clarkson has averaged 4.5 over the past three seasons, including a career-best 5.0 in 2023-24.
“He’s a professional scorer, especially one coming off the bench,” Brown said at the tip of training camp, per James Edwards III of The Athletic. "It means he knows how to play the game. He’s not just scoring. That’s what I like about him: he’s a capable passer. I like the mindset that he has. You want guys who aren’t afraid of the moment, who are willing to take the shot and go get it."
The Knicks got both the best and worst of what Clarkson had to offer in his unofficial maiden metropolitan metropolitan voyages in Abu Dhabi, which hosted a pair of preseason games against the Philadelphia 76ers: Clarkson was 1-of-6 from three-point range in the duo but also dished out three helpers in the latter game while scoring a combined 16 points.
