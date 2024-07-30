Knicks Among Worst Trade Assets in NBA
The New York Knicks gave the Brooklyn Nets a king's ransom after acquiring Mikal Bridges last month.
The deal sent the Nets four unprotected future first-round picks, another top-four protected first-rounder, a second-round pick, Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton and Mamadi Diakite.
Now, the Knicks don't have much, which is why Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey ranked the Knicks at No. 25 out of 30 for teams' trade assets.
"The New York Knicks still technically have 2025 first-rounders incoming from the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons, but the protections on those make them unlikely to convey," Bailey writes. "Beyond that, New York's draft stash is mostly second-rounders, thanks to the huge haul the Knicks paid to land Mikal Bridges. And with much of the roster now seemingly tailored to support the "'Nova Knicks" core, it's kind of difficult to identify obvious trade candidates. Julius Randle's on-ball offense may clash a bit with Jalen Brunson's, and he probably has some value around the league, but New York probably wants to see how this new team all fits together before unloading him."
The only teams with worse trade assets are the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Out of all the Knicks "trade assets," Randle is undoubtedly the best one. The three-time All-Star would net the Knicks a haul if they chose to trade him. As an expiring contract, Randle could be on the block. However, the Knicks are big fans of Randle and will likely look towards coming to an agreement on a contract extension in August before the season begins.
The Knicks could still use a trade or two to acquire a backup center, but they likely won't be able to net someone of real value. Instead, they will have to look at making either a small deal or signing someone on the free agent market.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!