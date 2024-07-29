Knicks Guard Signs With European Team
Duane Washington's summer work with the New York Knicks led to a new opportunity to study abroad.
Fresh off a stint with the Knicks' Summer League group, Washington is set to sign with Serbian squad KK Partizan, officially known as Partizan Mozzart Bet, per Mozzart Sport. Washington is set to join fellow newcomer and Knicks alum Frank Ntilikina, who was signed by Partizan earlier this offseason.
Washington, 24, was the leading scorer for the Knicks during their most recent Las Vegas excursion, averaging 14.8 points in five appearances.
Born in Frankfurt, Washington is set to embark upon his first European adventure. He spent parts of the last two seasons in and out of the Knicks' system after coming over off waivers from Phoenix. While he did not appear in any NBA games with the Knicks, he was a relative mainstay on the G League squad in Westchester, averaging 20.6 points and 4.2 assists over the last two tours.
Washington has thus developed a relatively solid career considering he undrafted out of Ohio State in 2021. His finest NBA hours came in Indiana during the 2021-22 season, which saw him average 9.9 points and 1.8 assists in 48 appearances.
Washington was perhaps born to be a baller in some way, shape, or form: his father Duane Sr. had a solid international career of his own and he played 19 NBA games between the New Jersey Nets and Los Angeles Clippers. The younger Washington is also the nephew of five-time NBA champion and brief Knicks head coach Derek Fisher.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!