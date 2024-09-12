Knicks Announce New Radio Announcer
The New York Knicks have made another acquisition before training camp, this time filling the role of narrator.
MSG Networks announced that Tyler Murray will handle the Knicks' radio play-by-play duties on ESPN New York beginning this upcoming season. Monica McNutt will reprise her role as color commentator as the Knicks prepare to embark upon their most promising season in quite some.
“As a lifelong Knicks fan, it’s always been my dream to call their games,” Murray said in a release obtained by Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “The city, The Garden, the fans, there’s just nothing like Knicks basketball. It’s an absolute honor to join MSG Networks and I’m excited to put in the work to continue their incredible standard of Knicks coverage on ESPN Radio.”
Murray, 34, has been a staple on New England airwaves, currently serving as the play-by-play man for the Worcester Red Sox, a AAA affiliate of Boston's MLB club of the same name. Previous hardwood experience includes the University of Massachusetts and the University of New Hampshire's men's basketball teams and he also narrated the Minutemen's football exploits. On television, Murray has called Hockey East games for NESN.
Murray joins an exclusive group of Knicks play-by-play men, a brotherhood that includes Marty Glickman, Marv Albert, Gus Johnson, and Mike Breen, who will continue to handle play-by-play duties on television. He succeeds Ed Cohen, who stepped down due to health issues last year, allowing Pat O'Keefe to take over most of the way.
In addition to McNutt, a former Georgetown basketball star who also works with MSG Network and ESPN, Murray will call games alongside Alan Hahn and Wally Szczerbiak, who will serve as backup color commentators.
The flagship station of Knicks basketball us undergoing a bit of a change this year, as ESPN New York is moving to 880 AM on metropolitan radio dials under the new callsign WHSQ, which replaces all-news station WCBS. Knicks game will air alongside those of the New York Rangers and the New York Mets, with any overflow being moved to 1050 AM.
