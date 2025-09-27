Knicks Asking OG Anunoby to Step Up
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is coming off the best season of his career and he's hoping to build off of it. In the 2024-25 campaign, Anunoby averaged 18 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while shooting just over 37 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
Anunoby set some offensive personal bests in his first full season with the Knicks, but he may end up taking a step back now that Mike Brown is in charge rather than Tom Thibodeau.
"Last season was the finest of Anunoby's career, and he played a huge role in New York's impressive run to the conference finals. He has solidified himself as one of the league's best and most versatile defenders and set a career high in points per game (18.0) and tied his career high in games played (74). New York will be hoping both marks carry over to this season, as he will remain a critical part of what the Knicks hope will be a conference-winning squad under Mike Brown," ESPN insider Tim Bontemps wrote.
While Anunoby reached new highs in his offensive game, he still remained a key contributor on defense. That is likely where his primary role will be for Brown's Knicks.
Brown will be looking for a more balanced offensive attack, which includes Anunoby, but he may not have as many responsibilities on the offensive end with players like Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon coming to town.
Anunoby will likely be tasked with defending the opposing team's best player and becoming one of the sharp shooters from beyond the 3-point line. Brown loves to have his wings capable of shooting threes, so Anunoby needs to be able to do that at a high clip to ensure that the Knicks are performing at full capacity.
If Anunoby can find his lane and fit into Brown's system on offense and defense, the Knicks will be in great shape to improve upon where they were a year ago in hopes of reaching and winning the NBA Finals for the first time since in over 50 years.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!