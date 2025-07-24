Knicks Got Their Biggest Decision Right
The New York Knicks are rolling the dice and taking a big risk by firing Tom Thibodeau in favor of Mike Brown.
Brown was hired by the Knicks earlier this month after spending the past three seasons with the Sacramento Kings.
Clutch Points writer Caleb Nixon praised the hiring of Brown, giving the Knicks an "A" in an offseason grade article.
"The Knicks elect to hire Mike Brown, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year and four-time NBA Champion, to a four-year contract," Nixon wrote.
"It was a direction many expected New York to go – hiring an experienced head coach who can catapult the Knicks roster into championship contention."
"Brown is coming off two-and-a-half seasons as the head coach of the Sacramento Kings, winning the 2023 NBA Coach of the Year and leading the franchise to its first playoff appearance since 2006."
"Prior to Sacramento, he was an assistant coach alongside Steve Kerr, winning three championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2017, 2018, and 2022."
Brown has everything the Knicks could want in a head coach to take the team over the hump. The only thing Brown doesn't have is a title as a head coach. If anything, that will motivate Brown to lead the Knicks over the next season or so.
Brown brings experience as an assistant and head coach, giving him the right combination of trials and tribulations that have prepared him for being the Knicks boss.
Brown will face some struggles throughout his tenure with the Knicks, but he comes to New York already in a strong position to win. He just needs to push the right buttons and find the right tweaks that will take New York from a pretender to a contender.
