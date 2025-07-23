Knicks Acquire All-Star PG in Three-Team Trade Proposal
The New York Knicks aren't afraid to make a big move if it meant improving their team.
Therefore, trade rumors could be swirling around the team for the foreseeable future.
Atlanta Hawks On SI suggested a trade that would send Karl-Anthony Towns and Pacome Dadiet to the Portland Trail Blazers while the Knicks receive Jrue Holiday, Robert Williams and a first-round pick.
"Holiday is still an elite defender and if Williams can be healthy (a big if), this could be one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. The Knicks change their playing style while still having an elite offensive engine in Jalen Brunson. An extra first round pick is not a bad asset either," Atlanta Hawks On SI wrote.
This trade would improve New York's defense by putting Mitchell Robinson in the starting lineup instead of Towns and force Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby to step up next to Jalen Brunson on offense.
However, it's hard to see this trade going through for a number of reasons.
"They were already a really good team with Towns and while his contract is large, Holiday's is less desirable due to his age," Atlanta Hawks On SI wrote.
"Williams injury history is well known and he will almost certainly miss time this upcoming season. Is this team really better overall with Holiday than Towns?"
The Knicks spent a lot to bring Towns in the building last year and it's hard to see the team letting him go for a player like Holiday, who plays a position New York doesn't need.
The Knicks could trade Towns, but they would need a clear upgrade that would lead towards winning. Holiday simply doesn't provide that unless another move comes down the line.
