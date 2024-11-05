Knicks Bring Back Boo Buie on Two-Way Deal
The New York Knicks have added another Wildcat to the fold, albeit this is one of the Northwestern variety.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Knicks have brought back training camp entrant and Northwestern alum Boo Buie on a two-way deal. The signings comes hours after the Knicks added two more on standard contracts on Monday: Buie's two-way opportunity was opened when Ariel Hukporti's was converted to a standard deal while they also added sharpshooter Matt Ryan.
Standing at 6-2, 180 lbs, Buie went undrafted after a sterling five years at Northwestern. He left a noticeable impact on the Evanston record books, notably guiding the team to its first pair of consecutive appearances in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament and leaving the program as its all-time leading scorev.
A native of New York's Capital Region in Albany, Buie briefly spent time on the Knicks' training camp roster, signing on Oct. 7 before he was waived two days later. He had spent the summer with the Phoenix Suns' prospects in Vegas Summer League play and recently appeared on the Knicks' G League training camp roster for Westchester.
Time will tell if Buie's on the bench for the Knicks' next game, which lands on Wednesday in Atlanta (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). Westchester opens its own season on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets' prospects on Long Island.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!