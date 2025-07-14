Knicks Prospect Avoids Major Injury After Summer League Loss
Pacome Dadiet and the New York Knicks might still be able to put their best foot forward despite some early Summer League struggles.
New York’s one-sided defeat to the Boston Celtics’ prospects on Sunday in Las Vegas was a painful experience in more ways than one, as star attractions like Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr., and James Nnaji all had to leave with various ailments.
Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, however, reports that Dadiet avoided anything major after leaving Sunday’s game early with foot soreness.
“(I) heard it’s his big toe and nothing major,” Bondy said in a Monday X post. “No structural damage.”
Dadiet is the Knicks’ most recent first-round pick, is one of the standouts of the Knicks’ summer team, which is still seeking its first win after falling to those of Detroit and Boston. The journey for a first win continues on Tuesday evening when the Knicks face the Brooklyn Nets’ prospects (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).
Dadiet has been stationed in the starting lineup next to fellow 2024 draft classmates McCullar, Ariel Hukporti, and Tyler Kolek.
The French phenom was one of the standouts of the premiere loss to the Pistons, putting in 17 points on 8-of-13 from the field. He was not, however, immune to the Knicks’ Sunday struggles, which saw him go 3-of-11 from the field prior to his medically-induced departure.
