Knicks Release Mitchell Robinson Status Before Hornets Clash

The New York Knicks head out to take on the Charlotte Hornets, facing more than just another road game. With their NBA Cup hopes hanging on winning out, New York must navigate Spectrum Center without two key rotation players as they chase a quarterfinal berth.

OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet Remain Out vs. Hornets

The New York Basketball X account confirmed both OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet will miss Tuesday's 7:00 PM ET tip-off against the Hornets. The official injury report listed Anunoby with a left hamstring strain and Shamet with a right shoulder sprain.

Full Knicks injury report Wednesday at Charlotte:



📄 Landry Shamet remains OUT - "right shoulder; sprain"



📄 OG Anunoby remains OUT - "left hamstring; strain"



✅ Mitchell Robinson NOT ON REPORT after missing Nets game with illness pic.twitter.com/fx3Lgy210B — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 25, 2025

Anunoby suffered his injury during the first quarter against Miami on November 14. He grabbed at his hamstring after missing a layup on a fast break and quickly exited. The forward was having a strong season before getting hurt, averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. His absence removes the team's best perimeter defender at a time when the Knicks already rank low in defensive rating.

Shamet's situation carries more long-term concern. He injured his right shoulder against Orlando on November 22 after colliding with Wendell Carter Jr. during a screen. The troubling part is that it's the same shoulder he dislocated in the 2024 preseason, when he chose rehab over surgery. That decision left the shoulder vulnerable.

The guard now faces a difficult choice between season-ending surgery or continued rehab with re-injury risk. His non-guaranteed contract complicates matters since it doesn't become fully guaranteed until January 10, 2026. Before the injury, Shamet was contributing 9.3 points per game on 42.4% three-point shooting and had just posted a career-high 36 points against Miami.

Robinson Available as Knicks Chase NBA Cup Berth

Mitchell Robinson cleared the illness that sidelined him against Brooklyn and is not listed on the injury report. The starting center should be available, though he remains on a minutes restriction while managing his left ankle. He's averaged just 17.1 minutes per game in November.

Robinson's return provides a boost, but the Knicks still lack wing depth. Miles McBride will see increased minutes off the bench to replace Shamet's shooting. Mikal Bridges must shoulder more defensive responsibility covering opposing wings without Anunoby. Head coach Mike Brown may deploy more zone defense to compensate.

The stakes extend beyond the regular season. The Knicks sit at 1-1 in NBA Cup group play and control their destiny. Win both remaining games against Charlotte and Milwaukee, and they advance to the quarterfinals as Group A winners. New York holds head-to-head tiebreakers over both Miami and Milwaukee, making the path straightforward.

Charlotte offers a favorable matchup despite the shorthanded roster. The Hornets have dropped six straight to fall to 4-13 and rank 24th in defensive rating. LaMelo Ball remains questionable with an ankle issue. The Knicks enter at 10-6 but carry a troubling 2-5 road record they need to fix while keeping tournament hopes alive.

