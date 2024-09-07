WATCH: Knicks Stars Share Fun-Loving Golf Video
New York Knicks fans can rest assured that Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart won't be quitting their day jobs.
The metropolitan duo's antics on the links were captured by NBA's official social media channels, as they tried their best to rep the Second Round Foundation, Brunson's charity which recently held its second golf outing at the Westchester County Club in Rye, NY.
The video posted by the Association starts hopeful enough, as Hart proudly declares, "This is our game!" Brunson, on the other hand, isn't so sure ("This is not our game.") and his lack of faith is almost instantly vindicated when he tees off into a tree. That, however, does little to rupture his confidence, as he shows up Hart on the next hole, much to the latter's amusement.
After further antics on the putting green (complete with Hart threatening to take a "Happy Gilmore"-style swing, Brunson offers Knicks fans the finest form of assurance.
"Maybe I should quit this sport," Brunson muses as he attempts to tee off on another hole. "Focus on my day job."
It's safe to say that Brunson has done that and then some in his two years in Manhattan. Last year was particularly rewarding (having earned invites to both his first All-Star and All-NBA teams) and it has gotten some Knicks fans dreaming about the Larry O'Brien Trophy showing up to next summer's team-related events.
If anything, Brunson has already been a champion to those the Second Round Foundation has helped, as its "vision" is stated to "empower young people to determine their own success, regardless of background or circumstance" on its official website. Knicks fans perhaps looking to thank Brunson for what he has brought to the table thus far can donate to the foundation here.
