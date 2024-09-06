Insider: Knicks Fan Favorite 'Unlikely' to Return
The New York Knicks are destined for one of the most exciting seasons in recent metropolitan memory but it appears that one recent staple might not be along for the ride.
Responding to fan questions on SNY, Knicks insider Ian Begley had dour news for anyone awaiting the seemingly traditional late summer signing of reserve point guard and Villanova alum Ryan Arcidiacono.
"People familiar with the matter said late last month that it was unlikely that the Knicks would use their 15th spot to sign backup guard Ryan Arcidiacono," Begley said when asked about how the Knicks would fill their final roster spot. "(Head coach) Tom Thibodeau continuously praised Arcidiacono’s professionalism and the way he impacted the team despite limited minutes. But people familiar with the matter felt that it was unlikely Arcidiacono would be back under the current Knicks roster."
"Things can change if the Knicks make a trade. But if they planned to sign Arcidiacono, a close friend of Jalen Brunson’s, to the 15th roster spot, they probably would have done so already."
Despite his lack of playing time, Arcidiacono, 30, has gained a bit of a cult following among Knicks fans for the way he has lingered on the team's roster over parts of the last three seasons. Technically speaking, he was the original "Nova Knick," joining the team during the latter stages of the 2021-22 season. Brunson, his fellow 2016 champion at Villanova, arrived during the offseason.
Ironically enough, Arcidiacono's first departure from New York paved the way for another Villanova alum's arrival, as he was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers (along with Svi Mykhailiuk and Cam Reddish) in exchange for Josh Hart. Arcidiacono came back last offseason, after the Knicks added fellow former Wildcat Donte DiVincenzo, and played 20 games in Manhattan before he was sent to Detroit (along with Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, and Quentin Grimes) in the deal that acquired Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks.
He was waived shortly after the trade and spent the remainder of the season with the Windy City Bulls, Chicago's G League affiliate that hosted some of his earlier professional days. Arcidiacono spent four seasons with Chicago after he went undrafted in the 2016 proceedings.
Arcidiacono built up a solid career in his native Philadelphia, notably sharing the Big East Men's Basketball Player of the Year Award with Providence's Kris Dunn. Current Knicks Hart, Brunson, and Tyler Kolek would later succeed them in that title. Arcidiacono is also renowned in Villanova lore for dishing off the assist on Kris Jenkins' game-winning three-pointer during the 2016 national title game against North Carolina.
For his efforts, Arcidiacono also won the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstainding Player Award in that season. The Villanova program retired Arcidiacono's No. 15 in 2020.
