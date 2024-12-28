Knicks Can't Underestimate Hungry Wizards
The New York Knicks are heading to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards for their next two games at Capital One Arena.
The Wizards have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, but they are coming off a gritty win against the Charlotte Hornets that saw them win on a stepback 3-pointer with seconds to go from shooting guard Jordan Poole.
Poole has been the Wizards' best player this season, averaging 21.3 points and 5.0 assists per game for the team. However, Poole is questionable for tonight's contest against the Knicks because of a hit he took from Hornets forward Brandon Miller.
Washington's injury report has him questionable with a hip contusion, and his status is up in the air. Kyle Kuzma is also on the Wizards injury report, as he's been out with a rib strain since Nov. 27.
With the Wizards banged up, the Knicks have to take advantage of playing on the road with the chance to grab a big win or two to close out the calendar year.
The Wizards are a team that wants to start a winning streak after gaining some momentum against the Hornets, so they will be bringing their A-game against the Knicks.
There's a reason, though, as to why the Wizards are just 5-23 on the season. They rank No. 30 in offensive rating and No. 28 in defensive rating, so the Knicks could have an easier time against the Wizards compared to other opponents.
That being said, the Knicks have to respect what the Wizards are capable of, and counting them out of these games would not be the smartest thing to do for New York.
Tipoff between the Knicks and Wizards is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on MSG.
