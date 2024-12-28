All Knicks

Knicks Can't Underestimate Hungry Wizards

The Washington Wizards host the New York Knicks for the next two games.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are heading to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards for their next two games at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, but they are coming off a gritty win against the Charlotte Hornets that saw them win on a stepback 3-pointer with seconds to go from shooting guard Jordan Poole.

Poole has been the Wizards' best player this season, averaging 21.3 points and 5.0 assists per game for the team. However, Poole is questionable for tonight's contest against the Knicks because of a hit he took from Hornets forward Brandon Miller.

Washington's injury report has him questionable with a hip contusion, and his status is up in the air. Kyle Kuzma is also on the Wizards injury report, as he's been out with a rib strain since Nov. 27.

With the Wizards banged up, the Knicks have to take advantage of playing on the road with the chance to grab a big win or two to close out the calendar year.

The Wizards are a team that wants to start a winning streak after gaining some momentum against the Hornets, so they will be bringing their A-game against the Knicks.

There's a reason, though, as to why the Wizards are just 5-23 on the season. They rank No. 30 in offensive rating and No. 28 in defensive rating, so the Knicks could have an easier time against the Wizards compared to other opponents.

That being said, the Knicks have to respect what the Wizards are capable of, and counting them out of these games would not be the smartest thing to do for New York.

Tipoff between the Knicks and Wizards is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on MSG.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News