Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Responds to Kings Firing Coach

Tom Thibodeau talks about the Sacramento Kings sudden change before the New York Knicks game.

Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown calls for a foul during the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tom Thibodeau leads the New York Knicks and is part of a fraternity each season consisting of just 30 people who can call themselves head coaches in the NBA.

On Friday afternoon, the NBA head coach community took a hit after Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown was fired after just three years at the helm.

Brown, 54, was let go by the Kings just 31 games into the season after his team lost its fifth consecutive matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. The team was 13-18 on the season and 12th in the Western Conference, but Brown compiled a 107-88 record during his time with the Kings.

"Yeah, you hate to see it. It's part of, you know, what we go through. Mike's terrific person, great coach. It's unfortunate," Thibodeau said before the Knicks played the Orlando Magic.

Former Knicks guard Doug Christie was named the team's interim coach. While he spent most of his playing career with the Toronto Raptors and Kings, Christie played 35 games with the Knicks. He made his Knicks debut on Dec. 27, 1994, exactly 30 years ago, and stayed in the Big Apple until Feb. 1996.

