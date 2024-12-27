All Knicks

Young Knicks Guard Making Strides

This New York Knicks guard is taking steps forward this season.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) defends Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are a team filled with players in their prime, but sprinkled on the roster are some young players that the franchise is counting on to improve.

One of those players is backup point guard Miles McBride, who has certainly improved over the course of his four years with the Knicks.

ESPN writer Chris Herring believes McBride is the Knicks' best young riser on the team.

"As New York's 24-year-old backup guard and sixth man, McBride has been completely solid on both ends of the floor for coach Tom Thibodeau," Herring writes.

"McBride has been a more willing shooter and playmaker -- even when captain and fellow floor general Jalen Brunson is on the court with him -- and it's no coincidence that the club's five most efficient five-man lineups (with a minimum of 25 minutes played together) all include McBride."

McBride has been patiently waiting for his chance throughout the early years of his career in the Big Apple, and last year gave him the first real opportunity to make an impact. He has continued to do so this year, making him a valuable part of the Knicks rotation.

Part of the reason McBride has continued to improve is the fact that his confidence has grown so much. He's been playing more often, but he has also been contributing on a nightly basis, and that helps tremendously for a young player's confidence.

If McBride can continue to grow, the Knicks have a chance to be an extremely dangerous team in the Eastern Conference come playoff time.

McBride and the Knicks are back in action tonight as they travel to the Sunshine State to take on Jalen Suggs and the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from inside the Kia Center.

