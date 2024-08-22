Knicks Legend Cracks Brunson Joke After Charles Barkley News
Chuck went full Jalen and a New York Knicks legend was quick to point out the relative hypocrisy.
Having built a long-running career on TNT after a Hall of Fame tenure on the floor, Charles Barkley was mulling a retirement from broadcasting after parent company Warner Bros. Discovery failed retain NBA rights in the latest round of television negotiations. He and WBD, however, have agreed to an extended stay in the post-NBA era and Barkley revealed on the "Dan LeBetard Show" that he left $100 million on the table so others could retain their jobs.
Anthony, speaking on his own web series "7PM in Brooklyn," couldn't help but think the story seemed a little familiar.
"Didn’t he sh*t on Jalen Brunson for leaving money on the table with the Knicks?” Anthony asked.
While Anthony's barb drew laughs, Barkley was actually one of the few that came to Brunson's defense for one of his recent transactions.
By now, Brunson's sacrifice has been well-documented, as the newly-minted Knicks captain left about $113 million in New York's pockets by signing a contract extension this season rather than next. While many lauded Brunson for his selflessness, some NBA stars from days gone by took offense, but Barkley offered kudos instead.
"I think it's awesome," Barkley said to host Hannah Storm during a July appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter (h/t KnicksMuse on X)."First of all, he's a great kid and a hell of a player. What he did for the Knicks, I think, has shocked everybody. I mean, I knew he was a good player but he's been great since he got to New York."
To his credit, Anthony relented on Sir Charles and praised his continued loyalty to WBD. Barkley has been stationed with TNT since 2000 and his role is expected to be reworked once the NBA moves away. In addition to his flagship role as a studio analyst, Barkley has also partaken in TNT's college basketball and NHL coverage.
"You can’t leave that and that’s just me speaking from a loyalty situation," Anthony lauded. "That’s real (stuff) what he did, because I know the numbers being thrown at Barkley. I know the conversations that’s being had about Barkley in that world.”
Barkley and his fellow TNT analysts, including Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith, will have plenty of opportunities to take in the Knicks' affairs next season, as New York is currently slated for 10 national appearances on its airwaves. The first lands on Oct. 22, when the Knicks face the defending champion Boston Celtics on opening night of the 2024-25 season.
