Former Knicks Star Lands on Legendary List
Former New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony is viewed as one of the greatest talents of his generation.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft out of Syracuse was a mainstay in the top of the league throughout his time in the NBA.
Bleacher Report conducted a top 100 players of all-time list and placed Anthony at No. 60.
"Carmelo Anthony averaged at least 20.0 points per game in each of his first 14 seasons, peaking at 28.9 points per game in 2006-07, as a member of the vaunted 2003 draft class that also produced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh," Bleacher Report wrote.
"An isolation force whose jab-step and one-dribble pull-up attack yielded mid-range buckets and plenty of free-throw attempts, Melo also developed into a stellar three-point shooter as the game moved away from his pet shots."
"Anthony’s best years came with the New York Knicks from 2011 to 2017, but he was also the leading scorer on some excellent Denver Nuggets teams early in his career, the best of which made the Western Conference Finals in 2009."
Anthony arrived with the Knicks after requesting a trade in 2011, which put him on a path towards greatness. While he didn't achieve the level of team success he hoped to find while with the Knicks, his individual accolades with New York are incredible.
Anthony was an All-Star in all six of his years with the Knicks and was third in MVP voting in the 2012-13 season.
That year, Anthony led the league in scoring with 28.7 points per game as the Knicks advanced to the second round of the playoffs, where they lost to Paul George and the Indiana Pacers.
After 2017, Anthony bounced around the league with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 2022.
