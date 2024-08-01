Knicks Legend's Son Named Top New York Prospect
New York Knicks fans, get ready to feel old.
As if it wasn't crazy enough that we are witnessing LeBron James team up with his son in the NBA in the 2024-25 season, another member of the legendary NBA Draft Class of 2003 could see his child in the league very soon.
According to the ESPN scouting database, Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, is the highest-ranked recruit in the state of New York for the high school class of 2025.
Kiyan, 17, is a rising senior at Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, N.Y. after spending some time at Christ the King Regional High School in Queens.
He is the 40th-best recruit in the entire country, which should make him one of the top recruits for the NCAA in the upcoming year. Anthony already has his top six, and has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC, and his dad's alma mater, Syracuse.
Carmelo led Syracuse to a national championship in his freshman season in 2003, the last time the Orange won it all. Now, Kiyan could have a chance to follow in his dad's footsteps and build a legacy at Syracuse, which would keep him in New York.
Kiyan is part of what could end up becoming an amazing recruiting class. ESPN has 17 five-star recruits listed including Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the twin sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer. The top recruit in the class is A.J. Dybantsa, a 6-9 forward from Brockton, Mass.
There should be a lot of moving, shaking and deciding between now and the end of the upcoming season, but the spotlight is only going to grow for Kiyan as more people get to know who he is.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!