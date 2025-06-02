Knicks Center Fires Off Strong Message After Pacers Loss
It was far from the outcome the New York Knicks had hoped for on Saturday night, as they missed the boat on extending their Eastern Conference Finals series to seven in a must-win Game 6, losing 108-125 against the Indiana Pacers, sending them to their first NBA Finals in 20 years while the Knicks return back to the drawing board.
It's a tough pill to swallow for both Knicks players and fans alike, from being just two games away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 to instead getting sent back to the couch where 28 other teams in the league currently reside.
One Knicks player who sounded off his frustrations after Game 6 was none other than Mitchell Robinson, who took to his Instagram account sharing his thoughts on the series loss.
"I know it's not the end of the world. I've been in this league for 7 years through the ups and downs, fighting injuries, making big jumps, but this one definitely not the same as my other seasons that ended," Robinson wrote. "I'm mad at myself. I know damn well I could've done more, made free throws, lock guys down, take care of my body and be a student of the game. This one gone sting for a while."
Robinson finished his Game 6 efforts with just under 30 minutes on the floor, putting together eight points and nine rebounds, along with some nice impact on the other end with two blocks and two steals. Still, it wasn't enough to get over the hump following such a strong home performance from the Pacers.
Robinson also faced a tough road across this year to get to his place in the Eastern Conference Finals, going from starting the season off rehabbing from ankle surgery and even dealing with a stress fracture in the middle of it, the Knicks center was finally able to claw his way back into a critical piece of New York's starting five and defensive prowess vs. the Pacers. So, of course, starting back at level one after a year filled with extensive adversity is nothing short of challenging.
Simply based on the tone of his messaging, expect Robinson to be a man on a mission entering the 2025-26 season, as the Knicks will be eyeing their chance to make another valiant run for that long-aspired title. This season may have met its end, but this group won't be going anywhere.
