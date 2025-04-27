Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson Available For Game 4 vs Pistons
The New York Knicks' sitch on Mitch is a positive diagnosis.
The Knicks announced that center Mitchell Robinson will be available for Sunday's Eastern Conference quarterfinal tilt against the Detroit Pistons, the fourth showdown of the best-of-seven set. Robinson had originally been labeled a game-time decision with a status of questionable after he didn't practice on Saturday due to an illness.
New York leads the series 2-1 and will go for a commanding lead at Little Caesars Arena with Robinson in tow.
Robinson has been a valuable depth star for the Knicks in this playoff run, averaging 5.7 rebounds in just under 18 minutes a game over the first three stanzas. Ten have been of the offensive variety, leading all series participants except for Detroit's Jalen Duren, who has 12.
The Pistons got some bad news on their end, as Sunday's hosts announced that Isaiah Stewart would miss his third consecutive game with knee inflammation. Despite winning the rebound battle in each of the three games to date, Detroit has no doubt missed the services of Stewart, who served as a thorn in the Knicks' side during their regular season get-togethers. Paul Reed has stepped in for Stewart in the interim as Duren's primary spell option.
Jaden Ivey also remains out for Detroit as he continues to recover from a fractured fibula.
