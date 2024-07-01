Knicks Center Open to Return
The New York Knicks are scouring the open market looking for a big man to replace the loss of Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed a three-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
However, they may look towards a known commodity to fill that void.
According to SNY reporter Ian Begley, Precious Achiuwa is open to a return to the Knicks even though they didn't extend him a qualifying offer.
The Knicks' failure to give Achiuwa a qualifying offer made him an unrestricted free agent instead of a restricted one. Restricted free agents give original teams an opportunity to match any offer they get from other teams on the open market.
So now, Achiuwa can sign with anyone and the Knicks have no say in the matter. Achiuwa has interest from other contending teams, but the Knicks could make sense for a return.
With Hartenstein gone, the Knicks need a big man, and Achiuwa fits well with the team. He averaged 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 49 appearances for the Knicks after he was traded by the Toronto Raptors in the OG Anunoby trade on Dec. 30.
The Knicks declined an offer to Achiuwa for tax purposes and the possibility looming of a Hartenstein return. They are still interested in bringing Achiuwa back on the roster, but there is risk and competition for his services now.
