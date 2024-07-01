All Knicks

Knicks Center Open to Return

The New York Knicks could look back to signing Precious Achiuwa after losing Isaiah Hartenstein.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) warms up before game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) warms up before game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks are scouring the open market looking for a big man to replace the loss of Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed a three-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, they may look towards a known commodity to fill that void.

According to SNY reporter Ian Begley, Precious Achiuwa is open to a return to the Knicks even though they didn't extend him a qualifying offer.

The Knicks' failure to give Achiuwa a qualifying offer made him an unrestricted free agent instead of a restricted one. Restricted free agents give original teams an opportunity to match any offer they get from other teams on the open market.

So now, Achiuwa can sign with anyone and the Knicks have no say in the matter. Achiuwa has interest from other contending teams, but the Knicks could make sense for a return.

With Hartenstein gone, the Knicks need a big man, and Achiuwa fits well with the team. He averaged 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in 49 appearances for the Knicks after he was traded by the Toronto Raptors in the OG Anunoby trade on Dec. 30.

The Knicks declined an offer to Achiuwa for tax purposes and the possibility looming of a Hartenstein return. They are still interested in bringing Achiuwa back on the roster, but there is risk and competition for his services now.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News