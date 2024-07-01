Knicks Star Says Goodbye to Isaiah Hartenstein
It takes a lot to lose Josh Hart's love but soon-to-be former New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein has apparently cracked that cursed code.
Hartenstein is reportedly moving onto the Oklahoma City Thunder, ending a two-year term with the Knicks. The rebound-hungry Thunder are set to ink Hartenstein on a three-season, $87 million contract after struggling in the interior en route to a second-round disappointment after finishing at the top of the Western Conference leaderboard.
Hart is among the metropolitan mourners that have made their presence felt upon the Hartenstein news breaking, responding to his departure in a way only he could.
"You are dead to me Zay," Hart said on X. "I never liked you anyways. But congrats on the bag!"
Both Hart and Hartenstein played major roles in flipping the Knicks' narrative as both veteran arrivals stepped it up in place of established talents. Hart and Hartenstein each leaped into the starting lineup when Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson were respectively lost to long-term ailments last season. They ensured the Knicks didn't lose a step and played major efforts in a 50-win effort that ended in the runner-up slot in the Eastern Conference.
Though Hart got to know Hartenstein a little later, having joined the team as a trade deadline acquisition in 2023, the two did form an undeniable bond in their time together. Hartenstein, for example, was one of the few active Knicks to appear on the "Roommates Show' podcasted hosted by Hart and teammate Jalen Brunson. The two also could've forged unity for their rebounding, as they combined for an average of 19.3 boards during the Knicks' 13-game postseason run.
