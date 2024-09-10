Former Knicks Guard Returns to NBA

All Knicks

Chasson Randle played 18 games for the New York Knicks in the 2016-17 season.

Apr 12, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Chasson Randle (4) takes a shot while being defended by Philadelphia 76ers guard Nik Stauskas (11) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks won 114-113. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-Imagn Images
Former New York Knicks guard Chasson Randle has had a journeyman's career, going between the NBA, G League and overseas. But now, he's looking to make a comeback to the league.

"The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with guard Chasson Randle, league sources told HoopsHype," NBA insider Michael Scotto tweeted. "Randle spent last season with AEK Athens and has four years of NBA experience combined with the Sixers, Knicks, Wizards, Warriors, and Magic."

Randle, 31, is expected to join the Timberwolves for training camp next month, though his Exhibit 10 deal is far from a guarantee of making the roster. By signing the deal, the Wolves will retain his G League rights, and they can utilize him for their development team in Iowa or possibly use him as a reserve guard.

The Timberwolves drafted Rob Dillingham with the No. 8 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, so having a veteran alongside him at the point guard spot could be a benefit for Minnesota.

After playing four years at Stanford, Randle went undrafted and signed with a team in the Czech Republic after the 2015 NBA Draft. One year later, he joined the Knicks at the Las Vegas Summer League. That same year, he played with the Knicks in the preseason but was cut ahead of the regular season.

He eventually joined the Westchester Knicks in the G League but made his way to the NBA when the rebuilding Philadelphia 76ers signed him to a 10-day contract midway through the season. Randle turned his 10-day deal into a partially-guaranteed three-year contract, but the Sixers waived him shortly after. Days later, he joined the Knicks and played 18 games with the team. He was cut during the offseason and went back overseas.

Over the years, Randle has played all over the world, but now he's looking to come back stateside and stick around.

