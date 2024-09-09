Knicks Star Getting 'Itch' for Season

All Knicks

Mikal Bridges is looking forward to playing for the New York Knicks.

Oct 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
We are in the dog days of the offseason, but the New York Knicks are eagerly awaiting the start of training camp.

No Knicks player might be more excited than Mikal Bridges, who spoke about his desire to return to the court in the live Central Park episode of the Roommates Show, in which he was a guest star.

“Long offseason. I got the itch right now,” Bridges said on the show. “I’m ready right now. I’m active. It’s been too long.”

Bridges, 28, was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Knicks in late June for a package headlined by several future first-round picks. The trade for Bridges was a sign that the Knicks are looking to win as soon as possible, and they hope he can be the missing piece for the team.

Bridges knows what it's like to play for a rebuilding team like he did this season with the Nets, and a title contender, like he did when he was with the Phoenix Suns earlier in his career.

While Bridges didn't request to be traded by the Nets, he's definitely happy with his current setup. Not only could he stay living in New York City, but he gets to play on a contending team with several players he used to play with back in college at Villanova. Bridges won a National Championship with Josh Hart in 2016 and two with Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo in 2016 and 2018.

With Bridges aboard, the Knicks have solidified their status as a contender and his on-court fit is strong. The fact that he has a built-in chemistry with his teammates is the cherry on top of the sundae. But if he can win a championship with them, that will be an extra cherry.

