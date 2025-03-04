Knicks Claim Former Celtics Forward
The New York Knicks are making some adjustments to the end of their roster.
After moving on from Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin, two-way spaces have become available, and according to ESPN insider Shams Charania, one spot has been filled.
"The New York Knicks are claiming former Celtics forward Anton Watson on a two-way NBA deal, his agents Adie von Gontard and Daveed Cohen of Young Money APAA tell ESPN," Charania tweeted.
The move comes after the Knicks inked MarJon Beauchamp, a former 2022 first-round pick, to a two-way deal earlier in the week. The Knicks now have Beauchamp, rookie Kevin McCullar Jr. and Watson on two-way contracts.
Watson, 24, played five seasons with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, starting every game he played in his last two years with the program.
The defending champion Boston Celtics selected him with the No. 54 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he has spent the entire season in the G League with the Maine Celtics.
In 16 appearances this season with Maine, Watson averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Now, he'll have the chance to go to Westchester to continue his development.
