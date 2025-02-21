All Knicks

Knicks Survive Bulls in 2nd Straight Overtime Win

The New York Knicks survived a testy post-All-Star challenge from the Chicago Bulls.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Feb 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Chicago Bulls forward Julian Phillips (15) battle for a rebound during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and Chicago Bulls forward Julian Phillips (15) battle for a rebound during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The shorthanded New York Knicks ran with the Chicago Bulls and lived to tell the tale.

Missing two starters for the first time this season, the Knicks survived a testy challenge from the reeling Bulls by taking a 113-111 decision in overtime. It was the first post-All-Star break showing for each side and gave the Knicks their 10th win over the last dozen games.

Karl-Anthony Towns put up 32 points and 18 rebounds in the win, which also allowed New York (37-18) to avoid a three-game season series sweep at the hands of the Bulls. Jalen Brunson joined him in the ranks of the double-doubles, pairing 22 points with 12 assists.

The last six Towns tallies accounted for the Knicks' final scores, as they scored nine in a row after a Josh Giddey double broke a 104-all tie. Miles McBride, stepping in for Hart in the starting, had the other three to give the Knicks a long-sought permanent lead.

Chicago (22-34) remains stationed in the fourth and final Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament spot despite dropping its fifth in a row. Giddey paced all Bulls with 27 points in defeat.

There's no rest for the Knicks, who immediately return to action against the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on the road come Friday night (7 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti
GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Editor-In-Chief at All Knicks

Home/News