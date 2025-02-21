Knicks Survive Bulls in 2nd Straight Overtime Win
The shorthanded New York Knicks ran with the Chicago Bulls and lived to tell the tale.
Missing two starters for the first time this season, the Knicks survived a testy challenge from the reeling Bulls by taking a 113-111 decision in overtime. It was the first post-All-Star break showing for each side and gave the Knicks their 10th win over the last dozen games.
Karl-Anthony Towns put up 32 points and 18 rebounds in the win, which also allowed New York (37-18) to avoid a three-game season series sweep at the hands of the Bulls. Jalen Brunson joined him in the ranks of the double-doubles, pairing 22 points with 12 assists.
The last six Towns tallies accounted for the Knicks' final scores, as they scored nine in a row after a Josh Giddey double broke a 104-all tie. Miles McBride, stepping in for Hart in the starting, had the other three to give the Knicks a long-sought permanent lead.
Chicago (22-34) remains stationed in the fourth and final Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament spot despite dropping its fifth in a row. Giddey paced all Bulls with 27 points in defeat.
There's no rest for the Knicks, who immediately return to action against the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on the road come Friday night (7 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
