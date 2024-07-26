Knicks Coaching Hire Shakes Up Trade Rumors
The New York Knicks listened to fan requests for a backup center in the most unexpected way.
New York reportedly adding longtime NBA big man Mark Bryant to its bench on Wednesday, as the former Detroit Pistons assistant will hold the same role in Manhattan. Bryant, a 15-year NBA veteran (1988-2003), has been widely described as an interior whisperer of sorts since joining the assistant coaching ranks thereafter.
"He’s one of the top assistant coaches in the game and (doesn't) get enough credit," Kendrick Perkins said as Bryant made an NBA Finals run with Phoenix in 2021. "Ask Dwight Howard, Serge Ibaka, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook about his impact! Now we are witnessing his same impact with DeAndre Ayton!"
Bryant arrives as the Knicks deal with relative wet paint: Mitchell Robinson, one of the rare traditional centers left in the league and the longest-tenured Knick, is expected to reprise his role in the starting five but he's coming off a couple of ankle procedures while Isaiah Hartenstein fled for Oklahoma City.
Jericho Sims is Robinson's current understudy despite never gaining a lasting role in the New York rotation, which could also be forced to turn to two-way draft pick Ariel Hukporti and G League mainstay Dmytro Skapintsev if one or both go down.
Bryant's entry could hasten the metropolitan case for Jalen Duren, who was groomed by Bryant to be one of the rare silver linings on the woebegone Detroit Pistons. The 20-year-old sophomore and 13th pick of the 2022 draft averaged 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds amidst a dreary 14-win campaign.
The idea of Duren donning a new shade of blue, in fact, was reportedly floating before Bryant showed up: longtime Knicks insider Marc Berman offered the idea around the time of Mikal Bridges' introduction while one NBA executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports that Duren would be a "perfect fit."
Bryant lauded Duren's progress when the two spent a single season together in the Motor City last season.
"The biggest thing I try to get through to him is to be a punisher," Bryant said, per James Edwards of The Athletic. "Make people fear you. That’s what I continue to try and install. He does the work and gets better.”
Even without Bryant's intervention and the thist for interio depth, the time is perfectly ripe for the Knicks to go after Duren: the Memphis alum still has two years left on his rookie contract, with his combined cap hit at circa $11 million combined over the next two seasons.
But considering the Knicks' worries about staying away from the second tax apron, mere picks likely won't do it, especially considering most stashed in the cabinet are laden with protections. Detroit was willing to put up with it when the Knicks brought Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks at least year's deadline but they'll likely want more considering Duren's promising potential.
The Knicks can get salary matching out of the way in one fell swoop by dealing away Miles McBride but management appears to have taken a liking to the breakout depth star, who is coming off a procedure of his own.
Duren, ironically enough, began his career as a brief Knick, as he was traded to New York shortly after the Charlotte Hornets gave him a call at the aforementioned 2022 draft. The Knicks, however, instantly turned him over to Detroit for further financial and future assets.
New York is likely fully at peace with such a decision: the money that otherwise would've gone to a first-round pick was instead put toward a Jalen Brunson budget, which eventually yielded a four-year, $104 million deal for the future All-Star.
