Knicks Roaring Twenties Undeniably Belong to Thibodeau
The New York Knicks' "Eras Tour" likely wouldn't produce as much joy as Taylor Swift's. The decorated pop star, for example, was wise enough to forgo an "Isaiah Thomas" level, for example.
Knicks fans nonetheless would have their share of fun: many likely long for the era jointly headlined by Walt "Clyde" Frazier and Wills Reed while others long for that of Patrick Ewing's.
Modern metropolitan supporters are currently engaged in what potentially stands as one of the most lucrative segments yet: the Tom Thibodeau era.
Thibodeau now has a lasting, permanent mark on Knicks history: Wednesday saw him turn a lame duck season into one poised for flight, as he reportedly signed a three-extension set to keep him on Madison Square Garden's sidelines through the 2027-28 season.
This season was already a landmark, a feather in Thibodeau's Knicks cap, as he was set to become the first Manhattan boss to make it to year five since Jeff Van Gundy. If he plays his contract to term, he'll be the first to make to eight since Red Holzman.
That alone should tell you how hard it is for a coach to get his own era in Knicks history. But when a team has more head coaches than a playoff wins in a near two-decade span, such prominence is hard to generate.
Of course, it's worth wondering why this can't go down as the Jalen Brunson era, or at the very least one defined by the assembly of Villanova alumni. Brunson, after all, may responsible for keeping Thibodeau around after temperatures around his chair rose following a disappointing sophomore campaign, one that led New York to desperately throw nine figures at the newly-minted All-Star.
But All-Stars and superheroes alike need their mentors, a trend referenced throughout NBA history. Michael Jordan had Phil Jackson. Tim Duncan had Gregg Popovich. LeBron James tried to avoid it, but now appears to be hitching his wagon to J.J. Redick.
Thanks to his discounted contract extension, Brunson defines the Knicks' future. The present, however, firmly belongs to Thibodeau.
The Knicks chose to have Thibodeau lead this group, one headlined by strangers that are nonetheless family: Mikal Bridges is the star acquisition, but he'll play with fellow former Wildcats Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart. Both the first and second units have players with something to prove.
Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson hardly need any motivation after their names linger in mock trades and lists of the most injury-prone stars. OG Anunoby is ready to show exactly why he was worth a nine-figure extension. Miles McBride's in a similar boat after the Knicks made luxury backcourt additions like Cameron Payne and Tyler Kolek, the latter of whom was granted fuel when an injury booted him out of the first round of the draft.
All of it and more is now under Thibodeau's control and the newfound length ensures he'll be able to see each quest to completion.
The famed axiom was reserved for a fictional New York-based webslinger well-established as his junior. Still, the 66-year-old Thibodeau would wise to heed the knowledge that with great power comes great responsibility. Thibodeau has wielded both in equal power: he'll willingly compact healthy rotations if he's satisfied with the flow, he'll bench veterans and potential-packed projects alike without a hint of remorse, and he'll roll with the hot hand as long as humanely possible, to the point where the Knicks are beating out the Yankees and Mets in complete games.
It's working. It's the path the Knicks have placed themselves upon, how they've chosen to define themselves. If that doesn't sing the song of an era, nothing does.
