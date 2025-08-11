Knicks Considered Longshot For Former MVP
The New York Knicks have been linked to former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook in free agency.
However, SNY contributor David Vertsberger claims that the Knicks aren't likely to sign Westbrook this offseason.
"Westbrook looks like a long shot, given rumors don’t tie him to New York and there’s no clear path to consistent minutes in this rotation. With that being said, he’s proven much more impactful than [Malcolm] Brogdon or [Ben] Simmons in recent years, and would be an absolute firecracker of an add if the Knicks pulled it off," Vertsberger wrote.
"What Westbrook’s lost in athleticism and scoring efficiency, he’s learned to make up for with his defensive tenacity and high-motor play. He does not take a play, let alone a game, off, and is always full tempo when he’s on the court.
"These are valuable things to bring off your bench, especially in a limited role on a small deal, it’s just unlikely Westbrook takes one with three guards ahead of him on the depth chart. Fun to think about, especially in the context of a slower Knicks team, but not much else to consider here."
Westbrook is still looking for a new home after he opted to leave the Denver Nuggets after the season. In his one season with the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 assists per game, proving he could still be a capable contributor in the NBA.
The problem is that the league has already figured out their rotations for the most part going into next season and teams would rather have younger or cheaper options than Westbrook.
Westbrook will likely have to play on a veteran minimum contract, but he also wants to play on the west coast near his family. Therefore, signing with the Knicks is already considered to be unlikely from that alone.
While the Knicks need a point guard, they probably want someone who is more of a passer than Westbrook, who is viewed as more of a scorer.
Westbrook could change and evolve for the Knicks, but there's a better chance of New York finding someone other than the former MVP for that role.
