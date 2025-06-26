Knicks Could Draft Wisconsin PG
The New York Knicks could benefit from adding a point guard with the No. 50 overall pick.
Both Delon Wright and Cam Payne are free agents this summer, and the Knicks might be on the lookout for someone who can replace one of them on the roster.
Enter Wisconsin Badgers alum John Tonje, who was listed by HoopsHype as one of the likeliest players to be picked by the Knicks in the second round of the draft.
"The sixth-year senior averaged 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the Badgers in 2024-25," Badgers Wire contributor Ben Kenney wrote.
"He reached that point total on 46.5% shooting from the field, 39% from 3 and 91% from the free-throw line. Those tallies earned him First-Team All-America honors from the Wooden Award, a Second-Team All-America selection from nearly every other outlet and a consensus First-Team All-Big Ten selection."
Tonje, 24, is one of the oldest prospects in this year's NBA Draft class, which could affect whether or not he is picked in tonight's second round.
The Omaha, Neb. native spent his first four collegiate seasons at Colorado State, where he mostly came off the bench until his senior year.
He transferred to Missouri for his extra year of eligibility that was granted to him after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he suffered a foot injury that ended his season after just eight appearances for the Tigers.
Tonje caught on with Wisconsin for his sixth collegiate season, where he started all 37 games he played and averaged a career-best 19.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Tonje's six years of college experience could help him see the court sooner in the NBA, but he needs a team that is willing to take a shot on a 24-year-old rookie.
The Knicks, looking to compete for a championship soon, may be the team to fit the bill.
