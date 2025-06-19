Report: Knicks Prospect Seeks NBA Entry
Having partly produced the franchise's first Eastern Conference Finals showing since 2000, the New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns trade may be the gift that keeps on giving.
Per Marc del Rio of Spanish publication Sport, Knicks prospect James Nnaji has expressed interest in coming to America after four seasons in the system of FC Barcelona. The Nigerian-born center was acquired in the famous late offseason deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves that sent Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle up north.
"James Nnaji and his entourage have already let Barça know that the player's will is to leave the Barcelona club," del Rio's translated report reads. "They continue to think that the player's future is in the United States, and that is why they explore all possible options for Nnaji to fulfill his dream."
Nnaji spent last season between Spain (working with CB Girona) and Turkey, averaging 6.1 points and 4.0 rebounds in just over 16 minutes a game.
The 20-year-old Nnaji was originally chosen by the Detroit Pistons with the 31st pick in 2023 before he was dealt to the Charlotte Hornets in a draft night trade. In his lone NBA experience to date, Nnaji averaged over six rebounds a game in six Summer League showings with the Hornets in 2023.
An NBA.com scouting report generated by RotoWire compared Nnaji to current Knick Mitchell Robinson.
"Nnaji is raw. When drafted, he’ll have been playing basketball for only seven years, and his minutes in the EuroLeague were quite limited," the report noted. "But he has the size and instincts that create a quality foundation as a prospect."
With Precious Achiuwa potentially on the move, Nnaji could find a role for himself as, ironically enough, Towns' top spell option. Robinson performed well after a lengthy medical absence but could stand as one of the Knicks' most movable assets after they sent a good bit of their draft capital to Minnesota and Brooklyn in the deals for Towns and Mikal Bridges.
A report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post confirms that Nnaji will join the Knicks’ Summer League group this July in Las Vegas.
