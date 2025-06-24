Three Veteran Free Agent Options For Knicks
The New York Knicks are just a week away from the start of free agency, and they will need to add some pieces to close the gap between them and the Indiana Pacers to be the best team in the Eastern Conference.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III named three potential options that make sense for the Knicks.
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dinwiddie was a potential candidate for the Knicks to sign last offseason, but they went with Cam Payne instead to fulfill the backup point guard role.
Now, the 32-year-old point guard is looking for a new home once again after another stint with the Dallas Mavericks. With Payne entering free agency as well, the Knicks could be a good fit for the former Colorado Buffaloes point guard.
Dinwiddie averaged 11.0 points and 4.4 assists per game with the Mavs last season.
Trey Lyles
It's been 10 years since Lyles entered the league as a lottery pick for the Utah Jazz. Since then, he's been a journeyman, accruing stops with the Jazz, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, and most recently, the Sacramento Kings.
Lyles has been with the Kings since the 2021-22 season, where he helped bring the team back to the playoffs after a 17-year absence.
If the Knicks ultimately hire former Kings head coach Mike Brown, look for Lyles to be an option for New York to help ease the transition.
Al Horford
Horford is entering his 18th season in the NBA, and he can still be a key player towards winning a championship, much like he was with the Boston Celtics a year ago.
He averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Celtics this past season.
Horford won't be seeking as large of a deal as he has in the past, but the Knicks could benefit from adding a veteran of his caliber.
