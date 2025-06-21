Report: Knicks Considered Reacquiring Fan-Favorite Shooter
Donte DiVincenzo had a career year with the New York Knicks during the 2023-24 season. The guard found his way onto a few competitive teams in the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors as a connective role player upon first making a professional name for himself, but blossomed into one of the NBA's elite 3-point shooters in his first year with the Knicks.
He looked to have found a long-term stop, shacking up with a few of his college friends in fellow Villanova alumnus Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, but resumed his journeyman status when he and Julius Randle were suddenly dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns last fall.
DiVincenzo didn't fit as cleanly into Minnesota as he had in New York, entering the season cold and posting inconsistent numbers as a bench piece in the playoffs. The Wolves endured long stretches in which no one could seem to buy a bucket, and he couldn't relieve his new team from their spacing struggles.
Now, with longtime head coach Tom Thibodeau gone and the roster in need of some depth, reports have surfaced from Clutch Points' Kris Pursiainen that New York apparently considered bringing DiVincenzo back to where he experienced his peak. As talented as this Eastern Conference Finalist's rotation was, they never did replace his shooting presence.
With that being said, the Knicks don't have as much market flexibility as they did in first building this team. Most of their effort has gone toward star-hunting, with most of their non-Jalen Brunson contributors usually filling in as trade bait.
The shooter still has two years left on the contract he first signed with the Knicks as a free agent in the 2023 offseason, meaning they'd have to spend actual assets in facilitating a less-than-likely reunion.
