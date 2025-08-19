Knicks Legend Snubbed From NBA’s All Quarter-Century Teams
The NBA's first quarter of the 21st century are in the books, and despite all of the news that the New York Knicks have given the fans earlier this summer, this portion of offseason's been slow enough that analysts have been given a chance to sit back and rank the best players the league's seen through its first 25 years.
CBS Sports compiled basketball's brightest stars of the 21st century into the classic All-NBA format, finding the best players at their respective position and ordering them into first, second and third teams based on how they stack up against the other greats of the 2000s.
The New York Knicks received no shoutouts in the exercise, which should surprise few fans. The team more or less sat out the vast majority of the century until recent years, wasting away with generally uncompetitive rosters while their big-market contemporaries invested on winning stars.
They've taken a turn in recent years, finally vaulting into contender talks in commencing New York's Jalen Brunson era, but he hasn't been good for nearly long enough to earn consideration to earn a nod on such a prestigious list.
Besides him, the only other Knicks franchise face who deserved a second thought was Carmelo Anthony, but he, too, fell short of the distinction. He played the small forward position for the entirety of his prime, a position loaded with some of the most notable winners of the last decade.
LeBron James' First Team selection was a no-brainer, with Anthony's fellow 2003 NBA Draft classmate still building his legacy entering his record-23rd season, but the former Knicks legend was also passed over by Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard for the second and third teams, respectively.
Anthony spent the back half of his glory years more or less wasting away on the Knicks, who couldn't get their act together in putting a competent team around their perennial All-Star throughout the 2010s. Durant made a similar business decision to Anthony in jumping teams, joining the Golden State Warriors in his successful pursuit of championship glory, while Leonard got to develop and grow in a winning situation on the San Antonio Spurs.
The pair of Hall of Famers each won a pair of Finals MVP, the kind of playoff high that Anthony's never achieved. He spent 19 seasons in the league, including over a dozen campaigns as the lead option on his team, but never reached the NBA Finals.
Anthony was one of the most decorated players omitted from the All-Century teams, having accrued 10 All-Star teams and the 10th most points in league history across his illustrious career. Another former 2003-04 rookie in Dwyane Wade had no problem scratching the second team, though, while Anthony's Denver Nuggets successor in Nikola Jokic has already cracked the first team within a decade of his NBA debut.
Brunson can dream of one day surpassing some of CBS Sports' handpicked point guards like Steve Nash and Chris Paul, but Anthony's door is shut against some of the toughest positional competition he could have asked for.
