Bucks Likely End Knicks' Hope of Landing Forward
For the time being, it appears that the Buck stops here — or at least away from the New York Knicks.
ESPN's Shams Charania has reported that the Milwaukee Bucks will welcome back forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo on a one-year deal. The $2.9 million buy-in reunites Antetokounmpo with his All-Star brother Giannis, who has long been the object of metropolitan transactional desires.
With the Bucks reeling from yet another first-round playoff loss, the franchise's third in a row, some felt that the Knicks could pounce on any potential Giannis Antetokounmpo dissatisfaction. Giannis himself admitted that several members of his inner circle have "tried to convince" him to play in New York during an interview with popular streamer IShowSpeed earlier this summer.
Adding Thanasis back to the roster, however, seems to indicate that Giannis will stick around, at least for the time being. A torn Achilles sidelined Thanasis for all of last season but he's now set to return for a sixth season in Milwaukee, where he was a part of the team's 2021 championship run that saw Giannis win Finals MVP. Prior to his Milwaukee tenure, Thanasis spent a couple seasons with the Knicks' G League club in Westchester and also played two games with the main squad in 2016.
Milwaukee has been said to have kept Giannis abreast of the developments of its eventful offseason, which has seen several comers and goers throughout this summer tour but speculation has still lingered about his future.
The headlining move was the waiving of point guard Damian Lillard, who wound up returning to his original NBA posting of Portland shortly after, shortly before they signed recurring Knicks playoff foe Myles Turner after a decade with the Indiana Pacers. Milwaukee also added Cole Anthony and Gary Harris in free agency while re-signing Kevin Porter Jr. and ex-Knick Bobby Portis.
Both Giannis and Thanasis are repping their native Greece at the ongoing EuroBasket 2025 festivities, competing in Group C pool play in Cyprus. The Greeks downed Georgia in a 94-53 blowout on Sunday, securing them advancement to the knockout stage.
