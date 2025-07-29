Knicks Could Leave Star Behind
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges has one year remaining on his contract, but there's reason to believe that could change between now and the start of the regular season.
Bridges can sign a four-year, $156 million contract this offseason, but that doesn't mean a deal will happen.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale thinks there's a chance Bridges and the Knicks fail to agree to an extension.
"Bringing Bridges into the season without an extension and letting him hit unrestricted free agency poses all sorts of possible trouble. He could get way more expensive—his four-year max would run $222.4 million — or leave for nothing. The Knicks would have the opportunity to trade him before February's deadline if they're concerned, but they'd be lucky to recoup even half of what they gave up to get him," Favale wrote.
"Part of the calculus in forking over five first-rounders and one swap to land Bridges last summer was the prevailing assumption he'd sign an extension. Speculation will run wild in New York if he doesn't."
The Knicks have to sign Bridges to an extension or at least get some value from him in a trade if he doesn't ink another contract. However, it will be hard to get a lot for Bridges considering he has just one year left on his deal.
All signs point to the Knicks agreeing with Bridges on a new contract, but the longer the negotiations go, the more concern will creep in. That could make things dicey going into the second half of the offseason.
If the Knicks can't agree to terms on a new deal with Bridges, the trade will be a colossal failure and the team might struggle over the next few years to recover from the fallout and damages from the trade.
