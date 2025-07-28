Knicks Dancers Seen Partying With Love Island Star
The New York Knicks dancers are known for hyping up the crowd at Madison Square Garden during games, but they have everyday lives outside of work and during the offseason.
In New York City, some dancers are given an opportunity to hang out with some high-profile celebrities.
TMZ is reporting that a few Knicks dancers were seen with "Love Island USA" winner Amaya Espinal at Sei Less, one of the top restaurants in New York City.
"While in her private area, a few dancers for the New York Knicks stopped by to move and groove with her for a minute ... and Espinal showed a little skill on the impromptu dancefloor -- so maybe a more formal invitation to Madison Square Garden could be in her future," TMZ wrote.
"The restaurant had a few special surprises for her -- including rolling out the "Amaya Papaya" menu ... named specifically for her."
"We're told Amaya and her friends arrived at 10 PM and dined on rock shrimp, chicken satay, spicy tuna crispy rice ... and they downed a few Lemon Drop Martinis, too."
Espinal returned home to instant fame after starring on the Peacock hit show which garnered over a billion minutes watched by streamers this season. The show has gained attention from Knicks players, including Jalen Brunson.
Espinal and her partner, Bryan Arnelas, were declared the season's winners after earning the most votes from the viewing public in the final episode, which aired on July 13. In the two weeks since leaving the Fijian villa, Espinal has returned home to celebrate her win and start a relationship with Arnelas, 27, who resided in Boston before appearing on the show.
Perhaps "Amaya Papaya" and her links to the Knicks could get her to watch a game or two next season at MSG.
