Knicks Could Lose Isaiah Hartenstein
The New York Knicks will look to prioritize re-signing Isaiah Hartenstein, but they may not be able to do so.
Given his early Bird rights, the Knicks will only be able to offer $72.5 million, but other teams will have the chance (and will likely) exceed that number, according to Yahoo! Sports insider Jake Fischer.
"The Knicks will be limited to offering their center a four-year, $72.5 million deal because of his early Bird rights," Fischer wrote. "Any interested rival team will have the ability to double that amount — as much as $151.6 million over the same four-year length. There’s little expectation he’ll draw such a significant number, but league executives and cap strategists are projecting Hartenstein will be able to draw at least $80 million, and perhaps upward of $100 million, from a team hoping to steal Hartenstein from Madison Square Garden."
Hartenstein, 26, averaged a career-best 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season as he eventually entered the starting lineup in favor of Mitchell Robinson, who injured his ankle midway through the year.
The Knicks still have Robinson, which is an easy fallback plan should Hartenstein not re-sign with New York.
Simply put, the Knicks will look to re-sign OG Anunoby first before giving Hartenstein his bag, and the timing could be what puts the nail in New York's coffin.
Hartenstein would like to stay with the Knicks, but if any team offers him a contract that he cannot turn down, his time in New York could be over.
