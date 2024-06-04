All Knicks

Knicks Could Lose Isaiah Hartenstein

The New York Knicks may no longer be able to afford Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts after dunking the ball against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts after dunking the ball against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks will look to prioritize re-signing Isaiah Hartenstein, but they may not be able to do so.

Given his early Bird rights, the Knicks will only be able to offer $72.5 million, but other teams will have the chance (and will likely) exceed that number, according to Yahoo! Sports insider Jake Fischer.

"The Knicks will be limited to offering their center a four-year, $72.5 million deal because of his early Bird rights," Fischer wrote. "Any interested rival team will have the ability to double that amount — as much as $151.6 million over the same four-year length. There’s little expectation he’ll draw such a significant number, but league executives and cap strategists are projecting Hartenstein will be able to draw at least $80 million, and perhaps upward of $100 million, from a team hoping to steal Hartenstein from Madison Square Garden."

Hartenstein, 26, averaged a career-best 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season as he eventually entered the starting lineup in favor of Mitchell Robinson, who injured his ankle midway through the year.

The Knicks still have Robinson, which is an easy fallback plan should Hartenstein not re-sign with New York.

Simply put, the Knicks will look to re-sign OG Anunoby first before giving Hartenstein his bag, and the timing could be what puts the nail in New York's coffin.

Hartenstein would like to stay with the Knicks, but if any team offers him a contract that he cannot turn down, his time in New York could be over.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.