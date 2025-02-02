Knicks Could Lose OG Anunoby for Rockets Game
It's questionable if OG Anunoby will be cleared for takeoff when the New York Knicks face the Houston Rockets on Monday night at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
That's Anunoby official diagnosis on the New York injury report released on Sunday, as he was diagnosed with a foot sprain after leaving the Knicks' Saturday night tilt against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Anunoby went down in the second minute of the second half as he prepared for a drive and immediately fled for the Knicks' locker room. New York ruled him out for the rest of the game before the third period ended.
While the Knicks (32-17) were able to tread water when Anunoby went down with elbow and hamstring issues at different points of last season after he came over in a December 2023 deal with the Toronto Raptors. New York is a combined 52-20 when Anunoby takes the floor including 30-16 this year alone, helping them reach a new aura of contention and perhaps putting forth their most legitimate championship case in quite some time.
Appearing alongside Anunoby is Josh Hart, who is once again questionable with knee soreness. Pacome Dadiet (toe), Kevin McCullar Jr. (two-way), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) have already been ruled out.
The Knicks will seek all the help they can get with the Rockets (32-16) coming to town, as they currently ranked second in the Western Conference despite back-to-back losses. The Knicks are 0-5 against current top two teams (Cleveland, Boston, Oklahoma City), including a 109-97 defeat to Houston in November.
Fred VanFleet, who left Saturday's loss to the Brooklyn Nets with a ankle injury, has been ruled out as has Jabari Smith Jr. (metacarpal fracture), who has not played since mid-January. Alperen Sengun is likewise questionable with a calf contusion.
