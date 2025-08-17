Knicks Have Can’t Miss Rivalry Matchup This Season
The relationship between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks is unlike anything else the NBA has to offer.
The pair of eastern ascendants clashed in a memorable first-round series in the 2010-21 playoffs, where Trae Young disposed of the breakout Knicks. He repeatedly prodded the ravenous fanbase, desperate to return to relevance for the right reasons, and used New York as a launch pad to the first, and to date, only conference finals run of his career.
He and the Hawks have yet to win a playoff series since, and even though the Knicks have gone on to reach their own Eastern Conference Finals this past spring, the less recently successful team of the two has maintained some leverage.
Young's Hawks still managed to get the better of the New York even as they transitioned from Julius Randle and Derrick Rose to Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and now that the Hawks have retooled and returned to a higher tier of projected conference winners, the league's opted to capitalize on their consistently entertaining matchups.
The NBA's already started promoting Young's return to Madison Square Garden as one of next regular season's can't-miss games
"It’s one thing when these teams face each other down in Atlanta, quite another when Trae Young and his mates hit Madison Square Garden," Steve Aschburner said.
"Prior to [Tyrese] Haliburton antagonizing the Knicks and their fans in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Young was the nemesis who drew comparisons to Reggie Miller. The new cold-blooded pest acted as if he wanted to beat everyone in the building, not just the New York team. The Hawks had a busy offseason and have notions of replacing the Knicks as the little engine that can."
The Hawks are looking to finally take the step from perennial one-and-done playoff team, adding a former Knick in Kristaps Porzingis amidst their summer of buying.
The defensively-tilted team they've constructed around their little shooting and passing guard slightly resembles the Knicks' model, who've thrown wads of cash at several of the league's bigger-named wing defenders. They took a step forward last year into the top-three status in the conference, and fully solidified themselves in the top tier of the east after an inspiring playoff run that sent the then-reigning champion Boston Celtics spiraling.
The Hawks, always down for a showdown against their old foe, look to meet the moment for a league that's been otherwise starved of rivalries.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!