Knicks, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks Take Concerning Turn

The Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo face a critical crossroads as trade speculation intensifies heading into December. While the New York Knicks emerged as the two-time MVP's preferred destination over the summer, recent reports suggest the franchise is taking a cautious approach, choosing not to pursue a deal despite Giannis's expressed interest actively.

Windhorst Reveals Giannis's Expanded Trade List

ESPN's Brian Windhorst dropped a concerning revelation for Knicks fans during a recent discussion about Giannis's potential destinations. While confirming that New York remains on the Greek Freak's radar, Windhorst noted an important caveat.

"The Knicks would potentially be on Giannis' list... but the feel would be that Giannis might expand it," he said.

This represents a significant shift from August, when Giannis showed specific interest in the Knicks during exclusive negotiating discussions. Windhorst explained that if he were running the Knicks, he would have immediately scheduled a meeting upon hearing the latest trade rumblings.

.@WindhorstESPN discusses where Giannis could end up if he leaves Milwaukee:



"The Knicks would potentially be on Giannis' list ... but the feel would be that Giannis might expand it." pic.twitter.com/bsS7fWxjnf — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 4, 2025

Other teams have already done exactly that, with multiple organizations convening yesterday to discuss potential offers for the superstar.​

The timeline matters here. Windhorst emphasized that December 15 is the critical date, when most players signed last summer become trade-eligible, marking "the unofficial start of NBA trade season." Between now and then, both Milwaukee and Giannis need clarity on his commitment level for the remainder of the season.​

Knicks Taking Measured Approach

Here's where reality sets in for New York fans hoping for a Giannis blockbuster. According to CP "The Franchise" on KFTV's Post Game Live, "As of right now, the Knicks are not actively pursuing a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo and are not talking to the Bucks about it."

He added that a Knicks deal this season is highly unlikely.​

"As of right now, the Knicks are not actively pursing a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo and are not talking to the Bucks about it."



- @CPTheFanchise reported on KFTV's Post Game Live that a Knicks deal for Giannis this season is highly unlikely. pic.twitter.com/o4pwX1ae94 — Knicks Fan TV 🏀🎥📺🏁 (@KnicksFanTv) December 4, 2025

This cautious stance makes strategic sense, even if it's disappointing. The Knicks invested heavily in building their current core around Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby. Dismantling that group, plus sacrificing whatever draft capital remains, represents a massive gamble.​

Giannis's contract situation complicates matters further. With only one guaranteed year remaining and a player option after next season, he holds substantial leverage in directing his destination. If he genuinely expands his preferred list beyond New York, the Knicks would be bidding against multiple contenders without the draft assets to outmaneuver them.​

From a Knicks perspective, patience appears wise here. If Giannis truly wants New York above all other destinations, he'll need to make that abundantly clear to Milwaukee, potentially forcing the Bucks' hand. Otherwise, the Knicks risk gutting a promising roster for a superstar who might view them as just one of several acceptable options. That's not a championship recipe, it's a recipe for regret.

